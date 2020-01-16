Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $6.26 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.