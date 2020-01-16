Digital Insurance Token Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $587,320.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00751812 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

