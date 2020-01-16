Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $713.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $124,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

