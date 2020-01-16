Dinero Reaches Market Cap of $2,026.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Dinero has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar. Dinero has a total market cap of $2,026.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

