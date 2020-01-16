Diploma (LON:DPLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,760

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPLM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diploma to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,582.50 ($20.82).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 1,941 ($25.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,967.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,680.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,185 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,095.42 ($27.56).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Diploma will post 6496.9998453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

