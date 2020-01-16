Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 326.70 ($4.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 312.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 303.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

