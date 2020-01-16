Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $82.58. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.