Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,038 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

