DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,675 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 405,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

