DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,234 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $131.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

