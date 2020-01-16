DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,400 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $274,375,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.34.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $213.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

