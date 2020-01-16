DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,223 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 322.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $218.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $198.42 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.