DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 58,954 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,954 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,811 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $13,596,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CNP shares. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $203,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

