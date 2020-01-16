DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,086 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,212,000 after purchasing an additional 622,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after purchasing an additional 742,724 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 28.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,074,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

