DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,214 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of MCHP opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

