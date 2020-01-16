DNB Asset Management AS Buys 13,515 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 69.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,428,000 after buying an additional 2,687,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 744.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after acquiring an additional 822,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10,353.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 669,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.