DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,216 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 21,541.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in State Street by 63.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 868.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

STT opened at $81.21 on Thursday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other State Street news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

