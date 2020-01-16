DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 29.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,082,000 after purchasing an additional 94,109 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $336.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.56 and a fifty-two week high of $338.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.96.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

