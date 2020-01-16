DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 409,180 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

