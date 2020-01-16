DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $262.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

