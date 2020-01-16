DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Copart by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

