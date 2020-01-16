DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

