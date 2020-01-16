DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,539 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $148.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,227. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

