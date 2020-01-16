DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.