DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,763,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,304,000 after buying an additional 794,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

