DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,594 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $120.60 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

