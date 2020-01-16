DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.40 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Westrock were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

