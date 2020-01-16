DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 279,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,861 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,842,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

