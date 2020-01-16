DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 658,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

