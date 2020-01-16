DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 2,231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,490,000 after buying an additional 2,907,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after buying an additional 876,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,712,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $52.30 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

