DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE VICI opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.