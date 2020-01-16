DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 11,500 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

