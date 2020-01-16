DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,241 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $112.79.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.