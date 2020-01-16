DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 54,061 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,061 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after acquiring an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

