DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,634 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock worth $309,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

