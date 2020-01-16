DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,063 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.