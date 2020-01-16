DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 8,138 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

NYSE:SNA opened at $167.17 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.21.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

