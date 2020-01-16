DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 528,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.37% of SunPower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SunPower by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

SPWR stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

