DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 112.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Celanese by 410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $118.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.