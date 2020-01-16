DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $31,197,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ball by 32.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ball by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,882,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.16.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

