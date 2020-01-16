DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.09% of Ares Management worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after buying an additional 3,747,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after buying an additional 1,213,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ares Management by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 905,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,691,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,345,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.