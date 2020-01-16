DNB Asset Management AS Sells 15,712 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $177.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.29 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.93 and a 52-week high of $182.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KLA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

