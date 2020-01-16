DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,453 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,021 shares of company stock worth $6,931,808. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

