DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $288.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.40. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.