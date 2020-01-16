DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,192 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

