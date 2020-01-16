DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after purchasing an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,398,000 after purchasing an additional 608,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,771,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after buying an additional 511,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after buying an additional 507,559 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $66.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.73.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

