Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after acquiring an additional 722,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,716,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $156.59 on Thursday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.