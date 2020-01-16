Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 263,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of D opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

