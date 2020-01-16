Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover by 72.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $117.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

