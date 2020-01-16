Dragon Option (DRAGON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,920.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $13,748.00 and approximately $2,920.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. In the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,395,558 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

